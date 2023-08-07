HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Metro’s ‘Nilgiris‘ reaches Madhavaram High Road after tunneling for 1.4 km

The tunnel boring machine reaches its first stop after being deployed nine months ago; CMRL officials it tunnelled under 300 houses and there has been no report of any damage to the structures so far

August 07, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mission accomplished: Workers and engineers rejoice as “Nilgiris” tunnel boring machine reaches Madhavaram High Road as part of Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project on Monday.

Mission accomplished: Workers and engineers rejoice as “Nilgiris” tunnel boring machine reaches Madhavaram High Road as part of Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Nine months after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the first tunnel boring machine (TBM) named “Nilgiris” at Madhavaram Milk Colony, the machine created a 1.4 km tunnel and on Monday reached its next stop — Madhavaram High Road — as part of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) phase II project.

Sources said the machine drilled underneath 300 houses and none of the structures suffered any damage so far. “Since the soil strata was sandy, we didn’t face any issue. We wanted to be cautious as it was the first machine which was launched, we wanted to be careful to ensure there are no issues for the residents,” an official said.

T. Archunan, director (projects) of CMRL, said, of the 19 TBMs deployed so far for the phase II project, two machines have seen the breakthrough (where TBM has bored successfully from one location and reached the next). There will be about 50 such breakthrough events for all the 23 TBMs which will be engaged for the project. Four more TBMs will be taken to Nathamuni site in corridor 5 and will start work in the coming months.

“While nearly 15,000 workers are employed for the phase II project, 700 workers have been putting in hundreds of hours of labour over the last nine months to achieve this breakthrough,” he said.

“Nilgiris” will next be deployed in Purasawalkam after two months.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Metro Rail

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.