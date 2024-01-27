GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority holds meeting to review status of projects

CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu presided over the meeting

January 27, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) held a meeting regarding the current status of projects announced during the Tamil Nadu Assembly Session 2023-24. CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu presided over it.

The meeting, held in Thalamuthu Natarajan Street in Egmore, comprised discussions with the area planners unit (APU), area development unit (ADU), and the construction wing. A consultation meeting was also held with department officials regarding the additional passenger facilities needed at Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam.

According to sources, of the 50 project announced by the government in the Chennai Metropolitan Area, seven were completed, six are under construction, and the tender process is yet to be finalised for four. Apart from this, 23 projects have been approved by the CMDA, while the remaining will be taken up within a month. C. Samayamoorthy, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Department, Anshul Mishra, Member Secretary of CMDA, and others were present.

