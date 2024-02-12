Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority floats tender for waste collection at Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex

February 12, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Chennai

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) recently floated a fresh tender for the collection and transportation of waste from the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex. The 60-arce complex generates an estimated 90 tonnes of waste daily.

The CMDA invited e-tenders for the day-to-day collection and transportation of solid waste within the market complex, covering various areas such as the shopping street, truck bays, and service street as well as internal and external roads.

The waste to be collected will include items from the flower, fruit, vegetable, and food grain markets. The designated processing facility, transfer station, or landfill area under the Greater Chennai Corporation will receive the waste. The approximate value of the work, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST), stands at ₹8.53 crore, with an earnest money deposit (EMD) requirement of ₹4,37,000.

As per the tender document, those interested must submit their bids online from February 14 to 20, till 3 p.m. The bids will be received online only.

Closed bio-gas plant

The CMDA and the Ministry of Non-Conventional Energy Sources (MNES) had set up a bio-methanation plant in the market to generate power from organic waste, for which a termination notice was allegedly issued in 2018.

The project was built on 1.16 acres of land at a cost of ₹5 crore and was funded by the MNES and the Market Management Committee. The plant processed 27 tonnes of waste daily, producing an average of 2,000 units of electricity per day (250 kW x 8 hours).

The excess production was fed into the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) grid, according to the National Institute of Urban Affairs. The project had to be closed due to lack of maintenance, as per reports.