Chennai Metro Water will not accept cash for tax and charges from October 1

September 26, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

This is to avoid queues in counters and encourage hassle-free digital transactions, a press release said.

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image of metro water lorries | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Chennai Metro Water will not accept cash for water, sewer tax and charges payments after September 30.

From October 1, payments can be done digitally, through e-seva centres, online, cheque and demand draft payments. Cash counters will not function from October 1. This is to avoid queues in counters and encourage hassle-free digital transactions, a press release said.

The water agency has provided boxes to drop in cheques and demand drafts in all its area depot offices. Consumers may also remit tax and charges through UPI, QR code and PoS modes, the release said.

