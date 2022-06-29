Chennai Metro: unfinished jobs even after 7 years

Lack of full-fledged last mile connectivity is an issue that needs to be addressed

After seven years of operation, Chennai Metro Rail still has several jobs to complete to make travel as smooth as possible for commuters.

Be it the lack of a full-fledged last mile connectivity or insufficient integration with other modes of transport, there are several gaps in the system which needs to be addressed.

V. Santhanam, resident of Chromepet, says the first priority should be to have last mile connectivity in all stations. Like transport systems abroad, the State government and Chennai Metro Rail should bring in a single card system which can be used everywhere, from malls to buses or Chennai Metro Rail. “It will be easy for commuters if they can use one smart card system everywhere just as in Singapore,” he adds.

Aswathy Dilip, South Asia director of Institute for Transportation and Development Policy, says the city should have a well-integrated transport that would make it look as if a single system is seamlessly functioning. “This is where the role of Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is extremely crucial. If it was active and functional, much of the coordination issues between different departments of the government would be easily resolved. If a commuter steps out from her residence, a good footpath, frequent and well managed bus facility that takes her to the nearby Chennai Metro Rail stations and neighbourhood is all one needs to travel comfortably in this city,” she adds.