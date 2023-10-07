HamberMenu
Chennai Metro trains to run till midnight for World Cup cricket match

October 07, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Cricket fans returning from the India-Australia cricket match on October 8 can take a free ride in Chennai Metro by showing the match ticket.

Cricket fans returning from the India-Australia cricket match on October 8 can take a free ride in Chennai Metro by showing the match ticket.

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) will operate trains till midnight on October 8 in view of the India-Australia World Cup cricket match. A memorandum of understanding was signed between CMRL and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and those travelling for the match can avail a free ride on their ‘return journey’ alone from Government Estate Metro Rail station to their respective destination by showing their match ticket. But for travelling to the Government Estate station, they have to buy a ticket, according to a press release.  “In the blue line, trains from Government Estate Station will be operated towards Airport Station and Wimco Nagar Depot Station based on passenger crowd. In the Green line, trains from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station will be operated towards St. Thomas Mount Station at a frequency of 15 minutes,” the release said. There will not be inter corridor services on match days from 11 p.m. till midnight.

