Chennai Metro trains to go through first overhaul after 6 years of operations

For the first time since Chennai Metro Rail began operations six years ago, an extensive overhaul of trains has been planned to ensure that they continue to function without glitches and there is no derailment in future.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they would start the process by next month. Since each train would require a month for the overhaul work, the officials plan to cover seven trains by the end of this year.

From changing the bearings of motors to intensive cleaning of various parts, all aspects of a train would go through an overhaul, the officials said.

Complete inspection

“The coaches will be removed from the main body of the train. We will first check for cracks and if found, we will weld and repaint the coaches. Inside, the hand grabs, seats and maps will be checked to assess their condition and intensive cleaning of interiors, exteriors and ceiling panels will be done, along with repairs, if needed,” an official said.

Then, the wheels of the train would be checked for their variations in height, width and diameter.

“Owing to wear and tear, there will be variations and we have to take up re-profiling of the wheels to bring them back to their standard size. If left undone, then in future, it would cause problems and could also lead to derailing,” he said.

Another important aspect is the deep cleaning of the ventilation and air-conditioning units wherein coils, condensers and their filters would be cleaned. “Over time, the ducts will develop fungus and the trains will begin to smell. To avoid such issues, this process will be helpful. The filters in this unit only help to provide fresh air in the coaches. So, when we do intensive cleaning, it will aid in keeping them in good condition for years,” another official said.

Apart from all this, a few functional tests would also be done.

After the first set of seven trains, the next set of trains will get ready for maintenance next year.