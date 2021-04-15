Chennai Metro trains of Phases I and II will function independently

This is due to usage of 2 different signalling systems: CMRL

When the phase II project of the Metro Rail begins operation, trains running on phase I will not run in phase II and vice versa.

While the phase I project is fully operational, covering 45 km, the phase II project, whose construction will start this year, will cover most of the areas in the city, totalling up to a distance of 118.9 km.

According to the officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), both the phase I and phase II projects will function independently and trains running in one phase cannot be run on the other. While phase I has four-coach trains, phase II will have three- and six-coach trains.

“Because the projects have different signalling systems, the trains operating in phase I cannot work in phase II. It will have no impact on the passengers. Some stations like Alandur, St. Thomas Mount, Vadapalani, Thousand Lights and CMBT, which will be present in both projects, will not be in the same building and will be located very close to each other. So, if a commuter wants to switch between phase I and phase II, they have switch stations. We will make sure the switching is seamless,” an official said.

In the phase I project, distance-to-go signalling system was used whereas in phase II, the communications-based train control signalling system would be used, officials said. The latter is considered to be more precise and Metros in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai were now opting to deploy the system, they added.

The phase II project is likely to start in another few months, and the first stretch will be operational in another five years, if the deadlines are met.