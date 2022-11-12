Chennai Metro to take more safety measures during tunnelling work

The CMRL will put up structural monitoring instruments on buildings within 50-metre radius of the tunnelling work. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

As tunnelling work has begun in north Chennai for the massive phase 2 project, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) will take a host of steps to ensure safety along the stretch. From installing various equipment to monitoring the condition of buildings nearby, Chennai Metro Rail will deploy different kinds of safety measures along the areas where tunnelling will be carried out.

Tunnelling work to build the underground network will be extensively carried out in different parts of the city. A few weeks ago, the work commenced at Madhavaram as part of the 45.8-km corridor 3 from Madhavaram to SIPCOT. This tunnelling work will extend to other stretches in corridor 3 and in corridor 4 from Poonamallee to Light House (26.1 km) and corridor 5 from Madhavaram to Shollinganallur via Medavakkam (47 km).

Ground monitoring instruments will be installed in locations where the tunnel boring machine (TBM) will pass through and structural monitoring instruments will be positioned on buildings within a 50-metre radius the work site, said CMRL officials.

“The ground monitoring instrument will indicate the ground condition before and during the tunnelling process and show readings; this is to ensure that there is no settlement and to prevent any soil collapse or sinking of the road. The structural monitoring instrument readings will be checked frequently to gauge for any settlement or tilt, prevent widening of cracks and any new cracks,” an official said. The readings of these instruments are recorded every day during the tunnelling process and a surface monitoring team keeps a check as well.

CMRL has carried out a survey of the condition of buildings along the tunnelling alignment and the vulnerable ones have been marked. During this survey, officials have identified the existing cracks in the building and those which widen owing to this work will be repaired.

Bore wells in areas where TBMs will pass through will be closed temporarily and officials said alternative arrangements will be made for the residents.