Chennai Metro to take commuters to malls

Chennai Metro plans to link its feeder services to malls during weekends to attract more people to travel on the rail network.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited sources, in a few days’ time, they plan to re-route the feeder services originating from AG-DMS and Alandur stations to cover Spencer Plaza on Anna Salai, Express Avenue Mall in Royapettah and Phoenix Mall in Velachery.

“The feeder services from AG-DMS station will run to Spencer Plaza and Express Avenue during weekdays while vans (Tempo Travellers) from Alandur Metro Rail station will transport commuters to Phoenix Mall in Velachery and Saravana Stores in Porur during weekends alone,” an official said.

Shopping made easy

From AG-DMS station, share car services will ply to Spencer Plaza, Express Avenue mall and Royapettah Government Hospital.

Similarly, from Alandur Metro station vans will travel to Railway Station Road, Karuneegar Street, Lake View Street, Kakkan Nagar Main Road, TNHB Main Road, Velachery Main Road, Phoenix Mall, ITC Grand Chola, Guindy Metro station and Le Meridien.

Everyday, feeder services like share autorickshaws, share cars and vans operatefrom select stations to areas located in a 3-km radius of a station.

From AG-DMS station, there are cars at a fixed rate of ₹15. Similarly, Chennai Metro Rail is running a Tempo Traveller service from Alandur Metro station till DLF in Porur every 15 minutes at a rate of ₹20.

Weekend option

“During weekends, most people don’t work and hence, we thought we can send these vehicles to Phoenix Mall in Velachery and to Saravana Stores in Porur as it will help hundreds of commuters,” he added. Only recently, Chennai Metro Rail started having feeder services like share autos and cars from its stations. In a few months, these services will be available in all stations.