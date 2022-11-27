Chennai Metro to speed up work along Poonamallee to Power House stretch

November 27, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail is trying to speed up the construction work for the phase II project between Poonamallee and Power House which is scheduled for launch in another four years. The construction of 252 pillars along this stretch to build an elevated viaduct has been completed.

The ₹61,843 crore phase II project was conceived to take this mass rapid transit system to as many areas as possible with the construction of three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (45.8 km), Light House to Poonamallee (26.1 km) and Madhavaram to Shollinganallur (47 km) — and make travel seamless for commuters across the city.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the work on Poonamallee to Power House stretch had been given to separate contractors. While in the Poonamallee to Porur stretch, the contractor has built 200 pillars so far, between Porur to Power House, 52 pillars have been constructed.

“The station box construction has begun at places like Porur bypass, Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Iyyapanthangal, Kattupakkam, Mullaithottam, Poonamallee bypass, Saligramam, Saligramam Warehouse and Alapakkam. Soon, we plan to take up the work for building the entry/exit structures too. Since we have a deadline of 2026, we are trying to push the contractors and increase the pace of the work,” an official said.

The other part of the Poonamallee to Light House corridor from Power House to Light House would be an underground stretch and the initial excavation work had already begun. “It may take a few more months to carry out tunnelling in this stretch as the diaphragm wall needs to be completed first. Our priority is to start tunnelling in multiple locations along the Madhavaram to SIPCOT corridor after which it will be started here as well,” he added.