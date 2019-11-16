Chennai Metro to soon display train timings at bus stops

Chennai Metro Rail will soon display train timings at bus stops near Metro stations across the city, to help passengers plan their travel.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), this plan is in the offing and likely to be implemented in the near future.

Right now, bus stops are close to only some stations, including Alandur, Kilpauk, CMBT, Government Estate and LIC. There are also plans to shift more bus stops closer to the stations. The idea is, when a passenger gets off at a bus stop and has to go to another destination connected by Chennai Metro Rail, they could take a train.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Chennai Metro Rail and Airports Authority of India displayed train timings near the walkalator that connects the domestic and international terminals. These passenger information display system (PIDS) have been put up in a few locations to display Metro train timings. This apart, Chennai Metro Rail will also put up signage in the arrival halls of the international and domestic terminals indicating where the station is and the timings of the first and the last trains as well.

In addition, there are plans to install more such PIDS to show train timings in strategic locations in Metro stations.