Chennai Metro to run services till midnight on November 2 and 3

CHENNAI:

01 November 2021 14:15 IST

As thousands of people will be leaving the city to their respective hometowns to celebrate Deepavali, Chennai Metro Rail will operate trains up to midnight on November 2 and November 3.

On these two days alone, the peak hour services has been extended by two hours and Chennai Metro Rail will have trains running every five minutes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a press release. Between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., trains will be available every 15 minutes.

Sources said that since a lot of commuters take Chennai Metro Rail to travel to bus and railway stations, they have decided to extend the services. “We usually do this every year because there may be heavy traffic on the roads with last minute shoppers and travellers and commuters opting to travel by Metro trains,” an official said.

Advertising

Advertising

“We get heavy crowd on the eve of major festivals, with most of them getting off at Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore or CMBT Metro Rail stations. We wanted to extend till midnight because there may be passengers arriving or taking late night flights too and could use the Chennai airport Metro Rail station,” the official said.