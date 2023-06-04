Chennai Metro to roll out promotional tickets to improve ridership

June 04, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

In an effort to encourage more people to take the mass rapid transit system, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) plans to roll out promotional tickets for some sections of commuters.

On an average, about 2.5 lakh people use the Metro Rail daily on weekdays. As this figure falls short of the projected ridership of nearly 7 lakh a day, the CMRL wants to improve the patronage.

According to officials, the promotional tickets will be for select passengers that the marketing team identifies. “It can be residents living in a certain radius near a station, college or school students, working professionals in government and private offices. A team is doing the study to find the potential commuters,” said an official.

“After the study, the CMRL will give promotional tickets, which will be rolled out in such a way that for the initial period, these commuters can travel for free. Then they will be given discounts, which will gradually reduce over a period. The idea is to introduce and attract them to travel in the Metro Rail permanently,” an official said.

These tickets will be linked to the commuter’s mobile number and will not be transferrable. Also, it can be used only for specific origin and destination, be it the residence of the commuter to the office or an educational institution and vice versa. “We are currently in the process of drafting the rules and business proposal for the initiative. After we get the necessary approvals, it will be launched soon,” the official said.