Chennai Metro to reduce frequency of trains

Chennai Metro Rail is likely to reduce the frequency of trains in a few days.

Throughout the day — during both peak hours (8.30 a.m.to 10.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.) and non peak hours (6 a.m. to 8.30 a.m., 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. to 10 p.m.) — there will be a direct train only once in 14 minutes from Chennai Central to Chennai airport and Chennai Central to St. Thomas Mount respectively, sources said. But if a passenger who is boarding at Chennai Central is not going all the way to airport and getting off at Alandur Metro Rail station (the major interchange station) or any other station before that, a train will be available for him every seven minutes. This means, a train will leave from Chennai Central Metro Rail station to Alandur Metro Rail station every seven minutes, sources said.

In the other stretch from AG-DMS to Chennai airport, there will be a train every 14 minutes during non peak hours and during peak hours a train once in five and nine minutes alternatively.

This is in stark contrast to the frequency of trains at present. Now, there is a train every five minutes during peak hours, and during the non peak hours, a train is available every 20 minutes.

Chennai Metro Rail that started its services three years back has services running for 35 km touching 26 stations across the city. There are three stretches that are functional now — Chennai Central to Chennai airport, Chennai Central to St. Thomas Mount and AG-DMS to Chennai airport and nearly 44,000-45,000 travel by them on a daily basis.

According to sources in Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the decision to reduce the frequency might have been taken because the number of people travelling has been lesser than expected. Hence the frequency will be reduced.

Solar panels

Chennai Metro Rail has installed 350 KW solar panels in the roof top area of Chennai Metro Rail depot at Koyambedu and in elevated and underground stations. This will generate 45,000 units of electricity and help CMRL save ₹19.5 lakh a year. Chennai Metro Rail already generates solar power of 1.35 lakh units a month and it saves them ₹21. 6 lakh a year.