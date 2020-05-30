Chennai Metro to install foot-operated lifts

In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, Chennai Metro will soon install foot-operated elevators in its stations.

A prototype has been installed in the admin building at Koyambedu. The foot-operated lift mechanism would eliminate hand contact with elevator buttons, officials said.

“We have done this to ensure that people avoid touching the elevator buttons. In this type, the buttons will instead be placed a few inches above the floor on a raised platform. This will be safe and convenient,” an official said.