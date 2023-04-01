ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metro to have live screening of matches, extend train services for IPL

April 01, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

There will be live screening of IPL matches in LED screens At Nandanam, Vadapalani, Wimco Nagar, Thirumangalam and Central Metro Rail Stations

The Hindu Bureau

Cricket fans heading for IPL matches can use their QR/barcoded entry tickets as train tickets for travel in Chennai Metro Rail and train services will be extended by an hour and half till midnight on match days.

Usually, the last train from terminal stations including Wimco Nagar, Airport, Central and St. Thomas Mount stations leave around 11 p.m. but only on the days when night matches are scheduled to be held here, the last train will depart by 12.30 a.m.

At Nandanam, Vadapalani, Wimco Nagar, Thirumangalam and Chennai Central Metro Rail Stations, there will be live screening of IPL matches in LED screens, according to a press release. Those watching the match in stations will have to pay ₹10 an hour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the ensuing 16th edition of IPL Season 2023, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have decided to collaborate to provide hassle-free travel for the IPL and CSK fans on all match days at Chennai in April/May 2023,” the release said.

There will be a feeder service operating between Government Estate Metro Rail station and the Chepauk stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US