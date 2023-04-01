Chennai Metro to have live screening of matches, extend train services for IPL

April 01, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Cricket fans heading for IPL matches can use their QR/barcoded entry tickets as train tickets for travel in Chennai Metro Rail and train services will be extended by an hour and half till midnight on match days.

Usually, the last train from terminal stations including Wimco Nagar, Airport, Central and St. Thomas Mount stations leave around 11 p.m. but only on the days when night matches are scheduled to be held here, the last train will depart by 12.30 a.m.

At Nandanam, Vadapalani, Wimco Nagar, Thirumangalam and Chennai Central Metro Rail Stations, there will be live screening of IPL matches in LED screens, according to a press release. Those watching the match in stations will have to pay ₹10 an hour.

“For the ensuing 16th edition of IPL Season 2023, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have decided to collaborate to provide hassle-free travel for the IPL and CSK fans on all match days at Chennai in April/May 2023,” the release said.

There will be a feeder service operating between Government Estate Metro Rail station and the Chepauk stadium.