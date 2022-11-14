Chennai Metro to expand parking lot at Airport, Meenambakkam and Nanganallur stations

November 14, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

To cater to those travelling from the southern parts of the city, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. will augment the parking space at airport, Meenambakkam and Nanganallur stations soon.

While Chennai Airport Metro Rail station records nearly 10,000 passengers a day, Meenambakkam and Nanganallur Road register nearly 6,000 passengers and 2,000 passengers respectively.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), the passenger traffic has touched 2.50 lakh a day during the weekdays and passengers have been consistently asking for expanding the parking lot as the space gets completely occupied soon.

“Recently, we removed the four-wheeler parking at airport station and this has irked many passengers. Hence, we held a meeting with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and sought additional space for parking. We have requested them for a piece of land near Meenambakkam station as well,” an official said.

Apart from those heading to the airport station for taking a flight, thousands of commuters from Pallavaram, Tambaram, Chromepet, Chitlapakkam and various other areas from the south prefer it since it is the nearest station.

“As the parking space is limited in the airport station, many commuters usually are forced to go to nearest stations like Meenambakkam or Nanganallur. Of late, even in those stations, commuters are unable to find space. Hence we have to increase the parking capacity in all three stations,” an official said.

Wherever needed, CMRL plans to lease land for increasing the parking space. It is also looking at land and other options to expand the parking capacity in Koyambedu, Alandur and Thirumangalam.