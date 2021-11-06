Chennai Metro to cover roof openings in select elevated stations

The plan is to ensure rainwater does not fall over the platforms; passengers have been complaining of this issue for years

Chennai Metro Rail plans to cover the openings in roofs of select elevated stations along the phase I project, to prevent rainwater falling over the platform.

Commuters travelling through Chennai Metro Rail during the monsoon have to tread carefully on the platform levels of the elevated stations because the platforms turn slippery with rainwater. This is because, at elevated stations including Koyambedu, Arumbakkam, CMBT, Vadapalani, Ashok Nagar, Ekkatuthangal and Alandur, roofs are not entirely covered. The arched roofs were designed with an opening in the centre that runs parallel to the track throughout the entire platform level.

While sources said this was done to ensure that there is enough ventilation and lighting, it became a disadvantage during the rains. For six years Chennai Metro Rail has been in operation but this problem remained unattended to; now, finally, it has decided to close the openings in the roofs.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they will use galvalume and polycarbonate sheets to cover the gap at these select stations. They have called for tenders and a firm will be given the contract in three months. This company will have to design, supply and install these sheets in the roofs of the seven elevated stations of the phase I project. This problem doesn’t arise the underground stations.

“The sheets will be installed in such a way that there is no compromise on ventilation. It is high time we place these sheets because we have had numerous complaints from passengers. The rainwater enters through the opening and spills over platform edges; though we have staff to mop the platforms regularly soon after the rain stops, there have been instances of some passengers falling in the past. We want to put an end to this issue,” an official said.