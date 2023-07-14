Chennai Metro to buy 70 more driverless trains for Phase II project

July 14, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) will procure another 70 three-coach driverless trains to operated on its Phase II project.

A total of 138 driverless trains will be purchased by CMRL for the massive ₹61,843-crore Phase II project that covers 116 km in three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3), Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5).

Bids have been invited for the the 70 three-coach trains and the contract is likely to be awarded in the next 4-6 months, according to CMRL officials.

“The Phase II project has received funding from the Japan International Cooperational Agency to execute some portions of the project and this contract to procure 70 trains too is funded as part of this loan. So, whichever firm gets the contract, they should source 30.069% of the goods and services from Japanese companies or manufacturers,” an official said.

The first train from this contract will be delivered to CMRL after two years.

Earlier, CMRL had floated bids for buying 26 trains, which will run on Poonamallee-Power House stretch (a part of corridor 3) and this contract was awarded last year. “We are in discussions with the contractor to finalise the designs. It should be ready within a few weeks and the first train will be here in the city by mid-2024,” he added.

Another 42 trains will be required for this project. While CMRL lease the trains, which was subsequently dropped and tenders will be floated soon for this too.