Chennai Metro to build third depot at SIPCOT for phase II project

May 06, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The CMRL had dropped the proposal from the original plan in order to cut phase II project cost to ₹61,843 from ₹80,000 crore; now it was planned to have a small depot with basic facilities

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) has decided to revive the plan to build a small depot with basic facilities at SIPCOT as part of the phase II project.

Originally, the CMRL planned to build the largest depot for this project at Madhavaram and two depots at Poonamallee and SIPCOT. But later, the plan to build a depot at SIPCOT was dropped to cut the cost of the project to ₹61,843 crore from ₹80,000 crore.

According to CMRL officials, they were now planning to build a depot for corridor 3 of the phase II project which connects Madhavaram and SIPCOT. For the other two corridors of Madhavaram-Sholinganallur (corridor 5) and Light House-Poonamallee (corridor 4), there will be one depot each at Madhavaram and Poonamallee respectively. 

“The designs are being finalised. We will shortly decide the location of the SIPCOT depot. It will have 8 to 10 stabling lines, a washing plant, inspection and repair lines too. Once the design is approved, we will call for tenders. This facility may cost about ₹180 crore to ₹200 crore,” an official said.

There are two depots in operation at Koyambedu and Wimco Nagar.

