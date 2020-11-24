Chennai Metro to beautify areas around phase I extension stations

Hybrid layout: A small section of the Washermenpet-Wimco Nagar stretch will be built underground while the rest will be elevated. File Photo

Space between the pillars will be decorated with plants

Sometime next year, after Metro Rail starts services in north Chennai, commuters will find a refreshing change of scenery in the area with plants adorning the space between pillars.

At present, Chennai Metro Rail Limited has been wrapping up the construction of the elevated and underground structures and stations in the phase I extension project from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar.

A small section of this 9-km stretch from Washermenpet to Tondiarpet is built underground while the rest, including the final station Wimco Nagar, is elevated.

According to CMRL officials, this was being done to beautify the space. They have now called for tenders and the chosen firm will have to plant and maintain the plants for two years. Horticulturists and gardeners would be hired to tend to the plants, officials said.

“We are planning to plant species such as Benjamin fig (Ficus blackiana), ficus prestige , nerium red dwarf and allamanda yellow. We have chosen these plants because they need less water. We will keep pruning them at regular intervals,” an official said.

But there were no plans for vertical gardens so far, officials said. The phase I extension is likely to be completed by the end of January.