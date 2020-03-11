Chennai

Chennai Metro to announce precautionary measures for COVID-19 at all stations

A file photograph of the Chennai Metro Rail

A file photograph of the Chennai Metro Rail   | Photo Credit: M. PRABHU

Announcements will be made asking passengers to cover their mouths while coughing

In view of COVID-19, Chennai Metro Rail plans to start making announcements at stations asking passengers to cover their mouths with tissues or handkerchiefs while coughing.

Some passengers cough without covering their mouth inside the station and train and other passengers get anxious. Venkatachalam M, a resident of Nanganallur who travels to Thousand Lights says, “A passenger sitting next to me kept coughing constantly without closing his mouth. I have low immunity and in times like this, I want to be more careful. Chennai Metro Rail should put such announcements not just in stations alone but inside trains as well, because this is public transport and commuters need to be cautious.”

Sources said, they have received a few complaints from passengers stating that staff sitting in the counters are coughing while issuing tickets. Another source said they have issued masks and hand sanitisers to the staff at all stations. “We have more than 1 lakh passengers travelling every day so, we want everyone to be careful. We have instructed the staff, especially those sitting at the counter, to wear masks and use hand sanitiser as and when required. We have also been been cleaning the stations and washrooms regularly,” he said.

