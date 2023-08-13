Chennai Metro to allow commuters to charge mobile phones inside driverless trains in phase 2

August 13, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

In a few years, if you are about to board a Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) train and your mobile battery is dead, you can quickly charge your phone onboard.

The CMRL has been implementing the 116-km-long phase 2 project and its driverless trains will have charging points.

This facility is not available in the Metro trains at present.

According to CMRL officials, as they have been getting the designs ready for the driverless trains, they have decided to incorporate this feature in the phase 2 project.

“Since there will be three-coach trains in the phase 2 project, it is possible to have about four charging points in each coach. But the number of charging points will be finalised soon. We are building a large network and for instance, if a commuter travels from Madhavaram all the way to SIPCOT for a distance of 45 km, then such facilities will be of great help to them,” an official said.

For this massive network of 116 km to be constructed with three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Light House to Poonamallee and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur — the CMRL will purchase 138 driverless three-coach trains.

The trains will have the same colour — blue — as the ones in the phase 1 project and the production of these trains will start in a couple of months as the first train is expected to arrive in Chennai by August 2024.

