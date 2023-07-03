ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metro takes up survey to improve safety of woman passengers

July 03, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

CMRL wants to get feedback from at least 30,000 women on ease of travel and safety on board the trains; one of the questions posed is whether they faced any harassment inside the train and station

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to gauge the safety of woman passengers and ease of travel and also to boost the overall ridership, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) has begun a survey in stations.

The survey, which started two weeks ago, will go for at least another month wherein woman passengers will be asked a host of questions ranging from safety of travelling in trains to whether they faced any harassment in the trains or station premises.

According to CMRL officials, while they aim to cover nearly 30,000 women, so far they managed to get about 1,500 samples.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have about 2.5 lakh passengers travelling a day and of this, women constitute about 30-35%. The survey will help us know what additional amenities are needed or where more security personnel should be placed so that they feel safe to travel. Such a survey is important because, working professionals aside, there are hundreds of students. If we get their feedback, it will help us bridge the gaps and more people will opt to use our trains,” an official said.

Separate coaches for women are available in Metro trains and the survey seeks to know if these compartments are clearly earmarked and if men occupy these coaches.

“Once we complete the survey, we will chalk out a plan and take steps to create the infrastructure and improvements based on the results,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US