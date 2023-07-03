Chennai Metro takes up survey to improve safety of woman passengers

July 03, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to gauge the safety of woman passengers and ease of travel and also to boost the overall ridership, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) has begun a survey in stations.

The survey, which started two weeks ago, will go for at least another month wherein woman passengers will be asked a host of questions ranging from safety of travelling in trains to whether they faced any harassment in the trains or station premises.

According to CMRL officials, while they aim to cover nearly 30,000 women, so far they managed to get about 1,500 samples.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have about 2.5 lakh passengers travelling a day and of this, women constitute about 30-35%. The survey will help us know what additional amenities are needed or where more security personnel should be placed so that they feel safe to travel. Such a survey is important because, working professionals aside, there are hundreds of students. If we get their feedback, it will help us bridge the gaps and more people will opt to use our trains,” an official said.

Separate coaches for women are available in Metro trains and the survey seeks to know if these compartments are clearly earmarked and if men occupy these coaches.

“Once we complete the survey, we will chalk out a plan and take steps to create the infrastructure and improvements based on the results,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.