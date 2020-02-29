Chennai Metro takes steps to smoothen inter-modal connectivity at Egmore

Chennai Metro plans to soon remove the fencing between Egmore Metro Rail station and the suburban platform so that commuters can quickly walk across in order to change their mode of transport and travel.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), at present, if people exit the station premises they then have to cross the parking lot, climb the foot over-bridge and then get to the suburban platform of Egmore Railway station. “If we remove the iron fencing, they can reach the suburban platform immediately. We didn’t earlier foresee that commuters would have to take a circuitous route to reach that platform. The idea of providing inter-modal connectivity is that commuters should never feel the strain of switching from one mode of transport to another. In the coming weeks, we will remove the fencing and put up signage as well,” an official said.

Now, Chennai Metro Rail has also connected the concourse level of Egmore Metro Rail station to the foot over-bridge that will take commuters to the suburban platform of Egmore Railway station. There is a pathway from the concourse level that will lead commuters to the lift and it will take them to the foot over-bridge, officials said. They have installed signage at various places to guide passengers as well.

Egmore Metro Rail station is an important station, as thousands of passengers head to the railway station to take outbound trains from Chennai. Sources said, there should also be signage at the Egmore Railway station at important locations, telling passengers the way to the Egmore Metro Rail station and they should put up Metro Rail timings as well.