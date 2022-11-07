Chennai Metro stations to sport theme-based looks soon reflecting city’s history

The facade of Alandur Metro station will soon be renovated with a new-look. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) plans to give theme-based looks to its stations in the phase 1 project.

Kochi Metro Rail stations have been done up well to attract commuters. Many stations, including Aluva, Kalamaserry, Edappally, M.G. Road, Kadavanthra, and Vyttila have varied themes — be it traditions of Kerala, maritime history of Kerala, sports heritage, Western Ghats, spices and so on.

In Chennai, Alandur, Central, Vadapalani and Airport Metro stations will get a new-look in the coming months. While the Airport Metro station will have displays of important locations of Tamil Nadu, the Central Metro will reflect the essence of the city’s history and its features. At Alandur and Vadapalani Metro stations, the State’s art and culture and cinema-based themes have been planned.

“We are in the process of creating designs for each of these stations. We will first consult the officials of the State government and then finalise the look of each station. There will be murals, photographs and sculptures as well in these stations based on the respective themes. Once, we complete this work in these four stations, we will gradually plan new themes for the other stations too,” an official said.

In the phase 1 and phase 1 extension project functional in the city, there are 41 elevated and underground stations spread across the 54-km network. In the last few months, the Greater Chennai Corporation has engaged artists and painted the pillars at many locations along the 54- km network.