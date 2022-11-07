Chennai Metro stations to sport theme-based looks soon reflecting city’s history

To begin with, Alandur, Central, Vadapalani and Airport Metro stations will get the new-look based on art, history and culture

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 07, 2022 19:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The facade of Alandur Metro station will soon be renovated with a new-look. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) plans to give theme-based looks to its stations in the phase 1 project.

Kochi Metro Rail stations have been done up well to attract commuters. Many stations, including Aluva, Kalamaserry, Edappally, M.G. Road, Kadavanthra, and Vyttila have varied themes — be it traditions of Kerala, maritime history of Kerala, sports heritage, Western Ghats, spices and so on.

In Chennai, Alandur, Central, Vadapalani and Airport Metro stations will get a new-look in the coming months. While the Airport Metro station will have displays of important locations of Tamil Nadu, the Central Metro will reflect the essence of the city’s history and its features. At Alandur and Vadapalani Metro stations, the State’s art and culture and cinema-based themes have been planned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are in the process of creating designs for each of these stations. We will first consult the officials of the State government and then finalise the look of each station. There will be murals, photographs and sculptures as well in these stations based on the respective themes. Once, we complete this work in these four stations, we will gradually plan new themes for the other stations too,” an official said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the phase 1 and phase 1 extension project functional in the city, there are 41 elevated and underground stations spread across the 54-km network. In the last few months, the Greater Chennai Corporation has engaged artists and painted the pillars at many locations along the 54- km network.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Chennai Metro Rail

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app