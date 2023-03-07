Chennai Metro stations take new names, looks under semi-naming rights initiative

March 07, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

More Metro Rail stations have taken to wearing new names, colours and designs of late. With the semi-naming rights initiative of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) picking up, quite a number of stations have received a makeover.

In this initiative, a firm that bags the rights for a particular station can give the exterior a fresh coat of paint of their preference and will also be able to add the company’s name as a prefix or suffix to the station’s name.

According to CMRL officials, they introduced this initiative some years back to enhance the revenue. So far, several stations have been taken by different firms in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kilpauk, Nandanam, AG-DMS, Anna Nagar East, Shenoy Nagar, Thirumangalam, High Court, Anna Nagar Tower, Guindy and Thousand Lights are some of the stations that have been taken by various companies under the semi-naming rights. More stations will join this list soon as more firms are showing interest. They help in significantly adding to the revenue of CMRL,” an official said.

S. Anandakrishnan, managing partner of Mark Metro, that has taken advertising and semi-naming rights for many stations said while the last two years were difficult owing to the pandemic, things were looking up now. Companies had evinced interest in taking the semi-naming rights of stations in the phase I project.

“From about 1.5 lakh commuters a day, the trains now carry close to 2.5 lakh commuters during the week, which is a good improvement. So, as firms know that more people are opting to travel by this system, we are gradually witnessing a lot of takers,” he said.

Aesthetic aspects

A few years back, some commuters took to social media and posted how unhappy they were about the look of a few stations and the paint colour.

Mr. Anandakrishnan said now, they were taking efforts to give stations a neat look. “The design team of the respective firm will work with CMRL to ensure that the stations have a pleasing look,” he added.