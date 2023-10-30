HamberMenu
Chennai Metro starts work to lay ballast test track at Poonamallee depot for phase II project

This is the first time a ballast track is laid in the Chennai Metro Rail system, as in both phase I and phase I extension network, the authorities opted for ballastless track

October 30, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Poonamallee depot being constructed at a cost of ₹225 crore will primarily help in maintaining the trains which will be operated between Poonamallee and Light House. 

| Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Chennai Metro Rail has begun laying ballasted test track in Poonamallee depot for the phase II project work under way in various parts of the city at a cost of ₹61,843 crore. This is the first time that a ballast track (with small crushed stones between rails) is laid in the Chennai Metro Rail system, as in both the phase I and phase I extension network, the authorities opted only for ballastless track. Even in the 116-km network of phase II project, there will be only ballastless track except in this depot at Poonamallee.

The depot, a crucial component of a metro rail project, housing the stabling lines, repair and inspection lines among others, is the first one that should get ready in such projects, as trains are stationed and their maintenance and other repair work take place here. This depot, being constructed at a cost of ₹225 crore, will primarily help in maintaining the trains which will be operated between Poonamallee and Light House (corridor 4)

According to officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the track work at Poonamallee depot began a few weeks back and the priority now is to complete the test track. “The 820-metre test track will be ready within six months and along with it, a stabling line and an inspection line too will have to be completed at the earliest. This is because when the first driverless train for the phase II project lands in the depot by August next year, it will be tested in this depot facility,” an official said.

There will be a total of 24 tracks in this depot including stabling lines, inspection and repair lines and others. Of these, 13 lines will have ballasted tracks located within the depot and the rest of them ballastless and outside the depot, the officials said.

“At the planning stage, we decided to choose the ballast track for the depot alone because initial expenditure will be lower and these tracks can be laid quickly,” another official said.

