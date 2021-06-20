Chennai

Chennai Metro services will resume from today

After almost two months, Metro Rail will be operational again from Monday with 50% capacity initially. The timings have also been limited, with services available from 6.30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

During peak hours, trains will be operated every five minutes and at other times, every 19 minutes.

Passengers will be allowed into the concourse level to purchase tickets only if they are wearing a mask. “Each coach will only have a maximum of 28 passengers to ensure physical distancing. Specific staff have been assigned to monitor adherence to COVID-19 guidelines,” an official said.


