Chennai Metro services now available from 4.30 a.m.

Starting today, Chennai Metro timings have been extended. At the four terminal stations of the Chennai Metro, which include Chennai Central, Chennai Airport, St. Thomas Mount and Washermanpet, the first trains will leave at 4.30 a.m. and the last ones will depart at 11 p.m.

But passengers have to note that there will be a train every 30 minutes from 4.30 a.m. to 6 a.m. and from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. That apart, in the regular peak hours and non-peak hours, there will be services every seven minutes and every 14 minutes respectively.

Manpower arranged

The Hindu reported in January that the Chennai Metro had planned to add few more hours of train services. But this plan was put off for some time due to various reasons.

According to officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), more recently, they realised additional manpower had to be arranged for the security of the stations, if services were to be extended. A meeting was convened on Friday to resolve the issue and they decided to begin additional services from Saturday itself. “The frequency during early morning and late night hours may increase if a lot of people take this service,” an official said.

CMRL had carried out a study sometime back and had seen that extension of services was necessary, as it would help passengers take trains from Chennai Egmore and Chennai Central and flights from Chennai airport.