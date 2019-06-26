Chennai Metro services hit as cable gets cut

Chennai Metro Rail services were briefly affected on Tuesday night after an overhead electric cable got cut.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), around 9 p.m., the trains originating from Washermanpet and Chennai Central and heading to Chennai airport stopped at Nanganallur station as the overhead electric cable got cut near the airport station.

From Nanganallur station, passengers were taken to Chennai airport and Meenambakkam via Tempo travellers and cars and similarly those waiting at Chennai airport were transported to Nanganallur station to enable them continue their journey. CMRL, in a release, said: “Train services between Airport Metro and Nanganallur Metro have been suspended temporarily. In this connection, passengers travelling to Airport Metro are asked to alight at Nanganallur Road Metro Station. Tempo travellers and other additional vehicles have been arranged for passengers travelling to Airport Metro Station and back to Nanganallur Road Metro Station also. All train services in other corridors are running as per timetable.”

Officials said they were investigating why the cable was cut and repairs were under way.

Trains on the other stretches have been running on schedule.