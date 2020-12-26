Chennai

Chennai Metro runs locomotive engine along north line

Chennai Metro Rail conducted the first trial run along the phase I extension project that covers a 9 km stretch from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar by running a locomotive engine.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the trials with trains will be carried out on Saturday. This is important before starting operations for public by end of next month. “From Saturday, the trains will be operated back and forth everyday to monitor how the systems are functioning and rectify any problems that come up,” an official said.

