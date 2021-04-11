Chennai Metro riders not wearing masks will be fined

CHENNAI

11 April 2021 01:09 IST

The move has been implemented due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the city.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will impose a fine of ₹200 on passengers from Sunday if they are found not wearing a mask or wearing it in a way that does not cover the mouth and nose while travelling in trains or on the station premises.

According to officials of CMRL, if a station controller or flying squad notices a passenger without a mask, they will collect the fine and issue a receipt.

Even though staff at the stations allow entry only if commuters wear a mask and despite regular announcements on trains and in stations, many take them off after entering the train. The move has been implemented due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the city.

Advertising

Advertising