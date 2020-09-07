Chennai Metro resumes services after nearly six months

Services were stopped due to COVID-19-induced lockdown

After a gap of almost six months due to COVID-19-induced lockdown, Chennai Metro Rail on Monday resumed services on the stretch between Washermanpet and Chennai airport, with the first train leaving Chennai airport at 7 a.m.

The stations and trains wore a deserted look and there were hardly any passengers in the first few rides. After two days, the other stretch linking Chennai Central and St. Thomas Mount will be thrown open for operations.

Commuters can take a train every five minutes during the peak hours; in the non-peak hours, trains will be operated every ten minutes. To ensure adequate fresh air inside the coaches, instead of 20 seconds, trains will wait for 50 seconds at every station henceforth. This is also to give commuters enough time to step into trains with physical distancing.