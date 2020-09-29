Chennai Metro reduces service frequency

CHENNAI

CMRL runs trains every seven minutes during peak hours

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) has reduced the frequency of trains from five minutes to seven during peak hours (8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.). The frequency of one train every 10 minutes during non-peak hours remains unchanged. These changes came into effect on Monday.

For the last three weeks, ever since Metro Rail was opened to the public after the lockdown relaxations came into place, commuters got a train every five minutes during peak hours and every 10 minutes during non-peak hours. As the passenger turnout has been very low, the CMRL decided to reduce the frequency of trains.

In the stretch between Washermenpet and the airport, there will be one train every seven minutes during peak hours and one every 10 minutes during non-peak hours respectively. From Chennai Central, direct trains will be run alternately to St. Thomas Mount and the airport.

CMRL will continue with the present arrangement until there is a significant improvement in passenger turnout.