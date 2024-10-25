Chennai Metro Rail’s trial run of driverless train postponed

Chennai Metro Rail’s trial run of the first driverless train at Poonamallee Depot has been postponed.

The three coaches of the driverless train which arrived in the city from the manufacturing facility in Sri City on October 17 has been linked together and the static tests are being done on this train for the last one week.

Sources said the trial run was initially planned on October 18 but was postponed to October 26 due to the rains last week. “All the arrangements from setting a stage to decorations were nearing completion but on Thursday, we were suddenly told that the event was postponed to a later date. It is not clear as to why it had to be deferred at the last minute,” a source said. The trial run of the driverless train within the test track at Poonamallee Depot may happen next week or only after Deepavali, sources added.

Meanwhile, sources said there is likely to be a meeting between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Union Minister of Power and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar at the Chennai Metro Rail’s office in Nandanam on Saturday and both of them will be briefed about the progress of the ongoing ₹63,246-crore phase II project.

With phase II’s first stretch — Poonamallee to Porur — a part of corridor 4 slated to commence before December 2025, the trial run of the first train is seen as a key event. After continuous checks of the train within the depot with static and dynamic tests to examine its different systems and components, the trials of the train will later start on the viaduct of the Poonamallee - Porur stretch. This will go on until the train services are formally launched on this stretch.