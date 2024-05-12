Chennai Metro Rail’s passenger traffic drops drastically in April

Chennai Metro Rail lost nearly 5.94 lakh passengers in the month of April when compared to March.

After many months, Chennai Metro Rail has once again recorded a drastic drop in the ridership in April. In October 2023, 85.5 lakh passengers travelled but in November, the ridership fell to 80.01 lakh.

In the following months, the ridership once again rose gradually with March witnessing 86.82 lakh people travelling in Chennai Metro Rail system. But in April, only 80.87 lakh passengers took the system.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the average number of people who travelled in a day decreased by 3.7% from 2.8 lakh passengers in March to 2.69 lakh passengers in April.

“One of the important reasons for the reduction in the passenger traffic is the shifting of the bus terminus from CMBT to Kilambakkam. When we looked at the data between December and April, the average traffic in CMBT came down by 6,000 passengers a day. This aside, we presume that there is a fall because many educational institutions are shut for summer holidays and several working professionals may have gone on vacation. Both office goers and students comprise a significant part of our passenger profile,” an official said.

Officials said they were also going to do an analysis to look at the possible other reasons why the ridership had declined suddenly. Sources said more passengers would come forward to use the system only when last mile connectivity is available for them, like share autos, to drop them closer to their final destination. But even nine years after launching of the Chennai Metro Rail system, the officials are still chalking out plans to have last mile connectivity.

The CMRL recently floated Expression of Interest and held talks with some of the firms to see how to establish the last mile connectivity with a viable financial model. “After the model code of conduct ends, we will call for bids to bring in last mile connectivity in some of the stations,” a source said.

