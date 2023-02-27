Chennai Metro Rail’s only at-grade station to come up at Venugopal Nagar in phase II

February 27, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail will build an at-grade station in the northern part of the city, at Venugopal Nagar, as part of the upcoming 118.9-km phase II project. The station will be half-underground and half-on ground.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the Venugopal Nagar station is located in corridor 5 of the phase II project, which links Madhavaram to Sholinganallur. In this station alone, the concourse or ticketing level will be constructed at the ground level and the platform will be built underground.

“A commuter can enter the station at the ground level, purchase his ticket and will have to go one level below through an elevator, escalator or staircase to reach the platform and board the train. All the other stations in the phase II project have been planned either as elevated stations or underground stations, but at Venugopal Nagar alone, it will be half-underground and half-on ground. This station serves as a link to connect an elevated corridor in corridor 5 (Assissi Nagar to Retteri Junction) and the underground stretch in corridor 3 (Madhavaram to Taramani), and hence will be built this way,” an official said.

Sources said the construction of this station has been going on over the past few months. There will be two entries/exits and adequate parking space will be provided for commuters, officials said.

Though CMRL plans to start operations between Poonamallee and Power House initially, it has asked contractors to speed up the work in the other stretches too.