Metro Rail’s maximum fare may be cut to ₹50

The minimum fare is likely to be retained at ₹10

In an effort to draw more commuters, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. may reduce its maximum fare to ₹50, sources said.

“While the minimum fare is likely to be ₹10, the maximum will be reduced to ₹50. This will be done by providing discounts for a certain period of time. We are hoping this will make a significant impact on the ridership and pull more commuters to travel in Metro trains,” a source said.

At present, commuters pay a minimum of ₹10 and a maximum of ₹60. This could go up to ₹70 when the phase I extension project is opened as the distance would increase.

At present, CMRL offers a 50% discount on public holidays and Sunday. This apart, more recently, it had been giving a 20% discount for QR code tickets.

“We have been mulling several measures to see how to get [more] commuters to use the system. But unless the fares come down and last mile connectivity like share autos or cabs are restored, ridership won’t increase significantly,” an official said.

In January 2019, close to 1.2 lakh passengers, including thousands of office-goers, IT employees and government staff, travelled by Metro daily. But the number plummeted drastically during the COVID-19 pandemic and now, about 50,000 passengers travel daily. Between September last year when the services restarted after the lockdown and January this year, 44.96 lakh people travelled by the Metro.

CMRL has to cut fares at the earliest to attract more people to this system, commuters said.

Swetha, a commuter, said: “While I regularly wanted to travel by Metro since it is fast and clean, I am not able to because it is too expensive to take on a daily basis. If they want everyone to travel regularly, then they have to reduce the fares.”