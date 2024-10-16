ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metro Rail’s first driverless train to undergo extensive testing on arrival

Updated - October 16, 2024 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sunitha Sekar

The driverless train will be brought to Poonamallee depot. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennai Metro Rail’s first driverless train for the phase II project is expected to arrive in the city tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three-coach trains had been planned for this ₹63,246 crore phase II project. The coaches were packed separately from Sri City where they had been manufactured. They are expected to land at Poonamallee depot around 10 p.m., it is learnt.

“The coaches will travel via Outer Ring Road from Sri City and reach the depot. Since the coaches will arrive at night, they will be unpacked on Thursday morning. Then, they will be physically checked one after another and then coupled,” a source said.

Though the trains had been going through several tests at the manufacturing centre, an extensive testing phase would start on its arrival once again. These trains which can carry about 1,000 commuters on each trip would endure static and dynamic tests. The functioning of brakes, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system, lighting, circuits, pantograph and others would be inspected and tested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The overhead electrical system will be charged, and the first train will be checked on the ballasted test track shortly,” another source said. With Chennai Metro Rail making plans to launch the first service next year from Poonamallee to Porur, more such trains are expected to come to the depot in the next few months to undergo testing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US