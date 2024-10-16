Chennai Metro Rail’s first driverless train to undergo extensive testing on arrival

Chennai Metro Rail’s first driverless train for the phase II project is expected to arrive in the city tonight.

Three-coach trains had been planned for this ₹63,246 crore phase II project. The coaches were packed separately from Sri City where they had been manufactured. They are expected to land at Poonamallee depot around 10 p.m., it is learnt.

“The coaches will travel via Outer Ring Road from Sri City and reach the depot. Since the coaches will arrive at night, they will be unpacked on Thursday morning. Then, they will be physically checked one after another and then coupled,” a source said.

Though the trains had been going through several tests at the manufacturing centre, an extensive testing phase would start on its arrival once again. These trains which can carry about 1,000 commuters on each trip would endure static and dynamic tests. The functioning of brakes, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system, lighting, circuits, pantograph and others would be inspected and tested.

“The overhead electrical system will be charged, and the first train will be checked on the ballasted test track shortly,” another source said. With Chennai Metro Rail making plans to launch the first service next year from Poonamallee to Porur, more such trains are expected to come to the depot in the next few months to undergo testing.

