GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Metro Rail’s first driverless train to undergo extensive testing on arrival

Updated - October 16, 2024 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sunitha Sekar
The driverless train will be brought to Poonamallee depot.

The driverless train will be brought to Poonamallee depot. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennai Metro Rail’s first driverless train for the phase II project is expected to arrive in the city tonight.

Three-coach trains had been planned for this ₹63,246 crore phase II project. The coaches were packed separately from Sri City where they had been manufactured. They are expected to land at Poonamallee depot around 10 p.m., it is learnt.

“The coaches will travel via Outer Ring Road from Sri City and reach the depot. Since the coaches will arrive at night, they will be unpacked on Thursday morning. Then, they will be physically checked one after another and then coupled,” a source said.

Though the trains had been going through several tests at the manufacturing centre, an extensive testing phase would start on its arrival once again. These trains which can carry about 1,000 commuters on each trip would endure static and dynamic tests. The functioning of brakes, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system, lighting, circuits, pantograph and others would be inspected and tested.

“The overhead electrical system will be charged, and the first train will be checked on the ballasted test track shortly,” another source said. With Chennai Metro Rail making plans to launch the first service next year from Poonamallee to Porur, more such trains are expected to come to the depot in the next few months to undergo testing.

Published - October 16, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.