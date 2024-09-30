Chennai Metro Rail’s first driverless train to have trial run in three weeks

Chennai Metro Rail’s first driverless train is all set to go through the first trial run at Poonamallee depot in three weeks.

Sources said, there is a plan to request the Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to unveil the driverless train and flag-off the first trial run.

“The trial run is likely to be scheduled after October 15. As soon as the train arrives from Sri City, we will subject all systems in coaches to test, both individually and by also linking them. Preparations are under way at the ballasted test track laid in the Poonamallee Depot where the driverless train will see the first trial run,” a source said.

The ₹63,246-crore phase II project will witness three coach trains in the initial stage of operations and gradually, at a later point, six coach trains will be inducted into the system when the passenger traffic increases.

The manufacturing work for the first train just got over at Sri City and some tests are in progress in the facility.

“Though the contractor will carry out all the tests from checking the cables to circuits and crucial aspects like air conditioning, passenger information system, pantograph among others, we will repeat these checks in the depot again. Before the trial, we will move the train slowly forward and backward and then begin the dynamic test. It will continue,” an official said.

While these trains have been proposed to be driverless, a roving attendant may be in place for a couple of years, sources said.

Some new features will be introduced in these trains, from digital displays to mobile charging points.

This train will be sent to the viaduct of the Poonamallee-Porur stretch in the corridor 4 of the phase II project once the track work is finished.

