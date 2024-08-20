GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Metro Rail’s first driverless train delayed, likely to arrive next month

Published - August 20, 2024 11:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sunitha Sekar
Earlier, the train was expected to reach the city by the last week of August but it is delayed as work is yet to be completed. 

Chennai Metro Rail’s first driverless train for the phase II project has been delayed and likely to arrive only by the end of September.

The train had been expected to reach the city in the last week of August but now, the arrival date has been deferred since work has not been completed as yet, sources said.

CMRL awarded the contract at ₹1,215.92 crore and production of the first train took off in February this year with August as the target for delivery.

“But there is going to be no impact even if the train comes next month. Anyway, there is a delay in the construction and track work on the elevated viaduct between Poonamallee to Porur (where the train has to be tested) which will be completed only by March next year. Even if the train is here in September, we will finish the testing in about 4-5 months and be ready for the trials only in March next year,” a source said.

When the train, which is manufactured in Sri City, is transported to the Poonamallee Depot in Chennai, a number of tests will be done. At first, the coaches will be linked together and all the components will be physically examined. Then, the power supply will be given to the train and officials will check the functioning of various systems including the electronics and communication system, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) system and passenger announcement system, the source said.

“Next, we will move the train to the 820 metre test track in the depot where the train will be operated for the first time and the dynamic testing will commence. Apart from testing the above mentioned essential systems again, we will check the acceleration and deceleration, the brake system and see if the train is able to run up to 90 kmph,” an official said.

Subsequently, integration of testing of the train and signalling system will begin and these processes will go for about 4-5 months. Once it is completed, the train will be brought to the elevated viaduct between Poonamallee and Porur for testing.

