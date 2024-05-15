Chennai Metro Rail’s direct train from Central station to airport cancelled for the day, due to technical glitch

Chennai Metro Rail will not operate direct train services between Chennai Central and Chennai Airport Metro Rail stations on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, due to a technical issue.

Commuters who want to take the train from Chennai Central Metro Rail station and wish to reach the airport, must change trains at Alandur Metro Rail station, according to a press release.

“Due to emergency maintenance, the direct metro trains between Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro and Airport are cancelled for the day. Passengers travelling to airport via Green Line to interchange at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station,” the release said.

Officials said they have begun work to resolve the issue as soon as possible, as thousands of commuters rely on the direct train services between Chennai Central and Chennai airport stations, especially during peak hours.

The rest of the service on both lines: Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount and Wimco Nagar to Chennai airport is being operated as per schedule, officials said.

