Chennai Metro Rail work causes damage to house in Porur; restoration work taken up immediately

September 08, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons had a narrow escape on Thursday night in Porur when the tin roof sheet of their house collapsed due to the ongoing Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase 2 project construction work in the city.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), when the work was on to raise pillars at Anjugam Nagar in Porur on Thursday, a worker who was operating a pile rig machine, tried to retract the rig mast around 10. 15 p.m. on Thursday. Because of thunderstorm, heavy rain and wind, the machine hit a wall of a building, damaging the roof made of tin sheet and the wall.

“Since it was raining and windy, the worker wanted to stop the machine as a precaution and while doing so, the rig mast have inadvertently grazed the building, causing damage. We are restoring the building and it will be completed very soon,” an official said.

At Porur, CMRL is building pillars for an elevated stretch between Poonamallee and Power House. In the phase II project, the Poonamallee to Porur stretch is likely to see train operations in another three years.

