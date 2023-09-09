Chennai Metro Rail tunnelling work causes sinkhole on Durgabai Deshmukh Road, traffic piles up

September 09, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

A sinkhole was formed due to underground Chennai Metro Rail work on Durgabai Deshmukh Road on Saturday.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), on Saturday morning, a sinkhole that was 1.5 metres deep with a diameter also of 1.5 metres, was formed due to tunnelling work.

As part of Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project work that is coming up at an estimated cost ₹61,843 crore, an underground network is being constructed between Kellys and Taramani, which is part of corridor 3 of the project (Madhavaram to SIPCOT).

The sinkhole was formed as the construction of a tunnel was in progress between Greenways Road and Adyar (a part of the Kellys-Taramani stretch).

The tunnel boring machine (TBM) at Greenways Road began boring into the earth in February this year, and it has so far drilled nearly 400 metres. “We are investigating the cause of the incident. It may have been due to the amount of face pressure applied on the TBM; this could have been lower or higher than required. Soon after the incident occurred, we filled the hole with concrete and we are taking steps to ensure that traffic flow is smooth in the area,” an official said.

This TBM will bore in for nearly another month to start tunnelling under the Adyar river bed. “In about 4-5 months, we are expecting the machine that started at Greenways Road will reach Adyar,” he added.

Sources said, there was traffic congestion in the area due to this incident.

Sink holes have occurred in the city before, during the construction of the underground network for the phase I project as well.

The construction of two other corridors for the phase II project—Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5)—too, are underway in different areas of the city.

