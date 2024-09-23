ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Metro Rail to rope in consultant to build barrier-free stations for phase II project

Published - September 23, 2024 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

From station access at every level, be it concourse, platform, street level, parking, and washrooms, to signage at various locations in the station, the designs will be in line with the barrier-free guidelines, says CMRL official

Sunitha Sekar

In the 118.9-km phase II project, CMRL officials have identified 15 stations, the designs of which, will be reviewed by the consultant. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Chennai Metro Rail will hire a consultant to oversee the designs of stations in the upcoming phase II project to ensure it is built, barrier-free and disabled-friendly.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), a consultant will be on board to make sure that stations are constructed in accordance with the Harmonised Guidelines and Space Standards for Universal Accessibility in India by 2021.

In the 118.9-km phase II project, CMRL officials have identified 15 stations — Nandanam, Thousand Lights, Perambur, Alandur, Kodambakkam, Kattupakkam, Valasaravakkam, Pattalam, Thirumayilai, Porur Bypass, Mugalivakkam, Adambakkam, Koyambedu and Sholinganallur — whose designs will be reviewed by the consultant.

“Of over 100 stations that we have, we have chosen 15 stations as samples, each having a specific type of design. The consultant will review the design, recommend changes in accordance with the guidelines and it will be replicated for all the stations,” an official said.

From station access at every level, be it concourse, platform, street level, parking, and washrooms, to signage at various locations in the station, the designs will be in line with the barrier-free guidelines, the official said.

Bids have been floated for this work and the consultant would be on board within a few months, the official said.

Vaishnavi Jayakumar of Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) said that it was not enough to have a consultant but his role should be considered serious and he should have the final word. “He should be present on board from vetting the designs at every stage until the station construction is completed,” she said.

“At a time when we are investing on manufacturing driverless trains, the station infrastructure too, must be designed in such a way that disabled persons don’t have to depend on a staff to enter the station, board a train or exit the station,” she added.

