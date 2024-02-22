Chennai Metro Rail to prepare detailed project reports for two corridors

February 22, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

Following the announcement in the State budget this year, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will now prepare the detailed project report for two corridors that will link Poonamallee to Parandur and Koyambedu with Avadi.

For a very long time now, commuters residing in areas such as Mogappair and Avadi have been seeking Metro connectivity for improved mobility. Hence, the plan to connect Koyambedu to Avadi via Thirumangalam and Mogappair was mooted. Meanwhile, after the State announced its plan to build a second airport at Parandur, many said that a mass rapid transport was necessary for passengers to commute to the location.

Subsequently, CMRL did detailed feasibility reports for both corridors recently — Poonamallee to Parandur and Koyambedu to Avadi via Mogappair — and submitted them to the State government.

Now, CMRL has floated bids to do detailed project report for both these corridors. This is important because the document would be an extensive one, chalking out the details of the corridor, including the projected traffic in each proposed station, train operation planned, frequency, the number of trains required, signalling and over head equipment requirements, detailed cost estimate, environmental and social impact and other such aspects. Sources said it may take about 6-8 months to finish this report, which would then be sent to the State government.

Koyambedu to Avadi corridor (an extension of the phase II corridor — Madhavaram to Sholinganallur) will have 15 stations, and be constructed as an elevated line covering 16.07 km at an estimated cost of ₹6,376. 18 crore. Poonamallee to Parandur corridor will be built at a cost of ₹10,712 crore and it will have 19 stations covering 43.63 km.

